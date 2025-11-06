Suncoast Equity Management Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BR opened at $218.54 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.33 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

