Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IVW opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.