Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,354 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $113.52.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

