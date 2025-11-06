Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $494.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.08 and a 200 day moving average of $444.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

