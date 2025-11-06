Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $95.97 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,782 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up approximately 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $95,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3%

DT Midstream stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $309.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

