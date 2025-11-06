Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 168,959 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,959 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 9.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $392,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 37.61%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

