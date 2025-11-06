U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $88.29 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $155,133.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,836.22. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,929.74. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.