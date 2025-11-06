Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 51.67% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of PRSU opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,055.47. This trade represents a 18.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $144,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

