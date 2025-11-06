Hecla Mining Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

