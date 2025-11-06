General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $6.40 Per Share

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 6.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 1,322.2% increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.
General American Investors Price Performance
NYSE:GAM opened at $62.90 on Thursday. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.
