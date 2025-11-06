General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $6.40 Per Share

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 6.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1,018.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 1,322.2% increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE:GAM opened at $62.90 on Thursday. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

