Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.280 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 178.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 146.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

