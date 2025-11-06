NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 469,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 78.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 57.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 157,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 305,271 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

