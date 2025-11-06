Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 0.3% increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.84.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.