Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 0.3% increase from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PULT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.84.
About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF
