Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

