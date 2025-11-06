NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,231 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $254,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

