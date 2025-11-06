Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 49,238 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $97,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

