Sienna Gestion Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sienna Gestion boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $675.07 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

