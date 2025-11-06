C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $17.78 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.28% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 203,814 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $12,294,060.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,142.88. The trade was a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $2,055,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,173.40. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 882,150 shares of company stock valued at $56,284,410 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of IONS opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

