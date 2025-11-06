Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 112,794 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 74,235 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 88,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 411,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

