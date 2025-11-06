C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,182 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.26% of Republic Services worth $199,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Republic Services by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.85.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6%

Republic Services stock opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

