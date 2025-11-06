CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Cut by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of CME Group worth $292,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.94 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

