Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,858 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 601,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Exelon by 755.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 226,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,331 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 5.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

