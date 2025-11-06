Souders Financial Advisors Sells 594 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.83.

LIN opened at $418.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.52 and a 200-day moving average of $463.76. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

