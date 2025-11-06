Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MODG. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

