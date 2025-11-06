Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIN. Mizuho raised Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $391.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 54,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 215.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 178,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 647,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

