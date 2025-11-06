Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

PSBD opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

