Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGSM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.