Souders Financial Advisors Buys 9,043 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of BTI stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $59.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.