Souders Financial Advisors Buys 9,043 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

