U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U-Haul currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

U-Haul Price Performance

NYSE:UHAL opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.19. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

