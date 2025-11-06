Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,348 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

XEL opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

