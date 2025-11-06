Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 91,424 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 97,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 165,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

