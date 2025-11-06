Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. LSV Asset Management raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,672,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $27,050,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $20,892,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NFG opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.