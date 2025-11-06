Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 17,517 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 87,060 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

