HealthStream FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by William Blair

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,321.89. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in HealthStream by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 235,382 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

