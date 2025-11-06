Souders Financial Advisors Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

