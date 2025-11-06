Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Stock Position Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.