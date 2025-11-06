Exact Sciences FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 278,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 62.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 537,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 205,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

