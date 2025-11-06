Franco-Nevada FY2025 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Wall Street Zen cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $187.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.