RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

