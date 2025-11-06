Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GTM FY2025 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.40%.The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,163.68. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $77,154.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,984.31. This represents a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $124,289. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

