HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KPTI Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.61) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($11.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KPTI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

KPTI stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $523,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

