HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KPTI Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.61) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($11.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
KPTI stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $523,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.