SP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,725 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

DELL opened at $152.44 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

