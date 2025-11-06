Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.