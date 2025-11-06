Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 141,225 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 462.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,225 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6%

PANW opened at $213.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.