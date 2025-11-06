Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $4,890,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.