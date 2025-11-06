Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $213.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

