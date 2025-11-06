Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director John Inglis Acquires 6,506 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) Director John Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 821.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 47,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 28,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

