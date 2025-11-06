The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Barry Smith Sells 700 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Barry Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,393.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

