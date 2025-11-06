Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Scott Gottlieb Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

