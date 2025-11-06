Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Saurabh Sinha Sells 5,454 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 5,454 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $74,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 768,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,676.72. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saurabh Sinha sold 36,658 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $505,880.40.

On Monday, August 18th, Saurabh Sinha sold 160,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $2,132,800.00.

AEVA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $776.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

